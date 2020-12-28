Lubbock receives first shipment of Moderna vaccines, more to arrive next week

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the city of Lubbock received 17,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. These will be distributed to the remaining health care workers as a part of Phase 1A the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

“It just felt so great. It felt like we were turning a corner,” said Lubbock Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells, a vaccine recipient herself.

The city health department received 1,000 doses of the vaccine. They set up a mass clinic at the Civic Center to get front-line workers and first responders vaccinated.

“I really expect those 1000 doses to be gone by tomorrow,” said Wells. “We have five or six home health agencies that are coming in hospice. Some of our community clinic workers have been through there today.”

There are 22 facilities in total that got shipments of the Moderna vaccine. They range from local pharmacies to various health care facilities.

Clarx Pharmacy is one of the places that’s set to distribute.

“We got 100 doses. Those are going out to the health care providers in the area,” said Clarx Pharmacy Manager Monty McMinn, “and we’ve already got it set up. Most likely, we’re going to do all 100 doses Wednesday.”

Doses will first go to caregivers, then to residents of long-term care facilities, EMS staff and eventually funeral workers and school nurses. Each provider can choose how exactly they want to distribute the vaccine.

“We set up like a little clinic area and draw up the vaccines, and then everybody that works at the facility will, once they have time, come around and allow the pharmacists to vaccinate them,” said McMinn. “Then once that clinic is over with, then the pharmacist can move on to the next doctor’s office to provide the same services.”

There are already more vaccines on the way — with new shipments set to arrive each week, according to Wells. Once enough folks from this group are vaccinated, they will move on to the next group and eventually the general public after that.

“We’re gonna move to phase two, which will be our 65 and older, or people with underlying health conditions,” said Wells. “I really expect us to be making that switch in the next week or two.”

However, while this is exciting, Wells reminds everyone to continue taking COVID-19 precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing. To learn if you are eligible to receive the vaccine at this point, you can visit the state’s website or call one of the local pharmacies distributing it.