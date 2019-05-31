Lubbock Rehabilitation Center gets top 10 percent recognition

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock has been ranked in the Top 10 percent of inpatient rehabilitation centers out of the 868 qualifying facilities in 2018, according to a press release.

The rankings were determined using the program evaluation model (PEM) that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from nearly three-quarters of Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRF) in the country, a press release said.

The goal of the PEM report card is to recognize high-performing facilities for their delivery of quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely and patient centered, the press release said.

“We look forward to working with Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock and the other top performing facilities across the country that rank in the top 10 percent to improve care in all inpatient rehabilitation facilities,” said Troy Hillman, the manager of the analytical services group at UDSMR, in the release.

This is the twelfth year that UDSMR has issued these awards.