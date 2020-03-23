Lubbock releases info for how citizens can interact with city departments amid COVID-19 response

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock released some guidelines for how citizens can interact with city departments as the officials continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the releases, the City is trying to maintain social distancing while also continuing to provide services from the engineering department, stormwater compliance department, human resources, risk management, City of Lubbock retirees, and Citibus.

For all of the information, the full releases are included below:

As the unprecedented COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation continues to evolve, the City’s primary focus continues to be on the health and safety of our employees, customers and community. While the need for social distancing is of great importance, we remain committed to supporting the general health and safety needs of the community. Beginning Monday, 23, 2020, City Hall will be closed to the public. Below is information for departments that citizens interact with daily and how they can continue conducting their business with the City.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice. Contractor and developer business can be conducted online via the Citizen Self Service (CSS) portal, via e-mail, and over the phone. Detailed information on CSS, including how to create an account and submit applications and/or plans, may be found at the following URL: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/building-safety/citizen-self-service. All general and project-related inquiries will be handled by phone, e-mail or online meeting platform. With few exceptions, field inspections will continue as normal though staff are advised to avoid contact with others and maintain appropriate distances. Customers that do not have electronic and/or computer capabilities may drop off plans, permit applications, and development applications, in a designated location in the lobby of City Hall. Meter and Tap requests can be processed through email. Telephone correspondence will be necessary to set up payment terms and to ensure sufficient documentation is provided. Right-of-way requests will be handled through email and phone. If necessary, documents can be dropped off/picked up at the front desk if prior arrangements are made via email or phone. Mobile Wash Permits can be submitted via email. The application can be found at http://lubbockstormwater.org. Staff of the Engineering and Stormwater Compliance Departments may be contacted as follows:

Engineering Department

Stormwater Compliance Department

Please watch often for updated information.

We are committed to providing superior service during this temporary change in business operations. On behalf of the Engineering and Stormwater Compliance Departments, thank you for your commitment to our community and for your support during this trying time.



Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Michael Keenum, Division Director of Engineering/City Engineer, mkeenum@mylubbock.us or 806.775.2393 or Jesica McEachern, Assistant City Manager, jmceachern@mylubbock.us or 806.775.2015.

Human Resources

For the convenience of our customers that wish to apply for an open position with the City of Lubbock and that normally use the computer kiosks furnished inside Human Resources, there will be one computer kiosk located just inside the front door of City Hall for your continued use. Human Resources will not be providing personalized assistance at the computer kiosk, however, for those applicants who are unable to apply using the computer, paper applications can be found at the kiosk and a drop box for submitting your paper application will be located just outside the Human Resources door.

For questions, please call Human Resources at 806-775-2303.

Risk Management

Please be advised that all claims made against the City of Lubbock need to be done through the City of Lubbock web site at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/human-resources/online-incident-report. Once received, or for claims already in progress, further communications will be via telephone, email or mail.

For questions, please call Risk Management at 806-775-2278.

City of Lubbock Retirees

Retirees who need assistance with benefits, please contact Human Resources at 806-775-2303.

Citibus

Beginning Monday, March 23rd, the Citibus Administrative offices will be closed to the public. The Downtown Transfer Plaza (DTP) will remain open to conduct business as usual. All Citibus passes can be purchased at the DTP including those sales made with a credit/debit card. Passes may also be purchased online at www.citibus.com. For bulk pass sales purchases, agencies should contact the administrative office at 806-712-2000 to place a bulk pass order. Bulk pass sales to agencies can be completed via curbside pick-up or they can be mailed via the United States Post Office.

For general inquiries contact the Citibus Administrative Offices at 806-712-2000.