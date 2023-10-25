Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of October 25, 2023.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock lawmaker and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington on Tuesday night announced his support for Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson after he was nominated to be the GOP’s latest candidate for speaker of the House.
According to a report from the Hill, Johnson, 51, has been the House GOP’s vice chairman, a junior leadership position, since 2021.
Arrington said Johnson had the “character, unwavering resolve and all the leadership qualities” needed to “refocus” the conference’s mission.
This came after Arrington announced Sunday morning he would not be running for the Speaker of the House “at this time.”
See full statement below.
Mike and I got here together in the 115th Congress. He is one of my best friends and I have the utmost respect for him. I can tell you from experience and without reservation, Mike is one of the godliest men I know, a friend who sticks closer than a brother, and a tried-and-true servant leader.
Mike doesn’t have a self-promoting bone in his body, but that brother has a fire shut up in those bones to fight for this country.
He knows what’s at stake if we don’t rise as a Conference to meet this pivotal moment in history and secure the blessings of liberty for the next generation. Mike has the character, unwavering resolve, and ALL the leadership qualities necessary to unite our Conference, refocus us on our mission, and lead us out of this wilderness back onto the field – not only to fight – but to win this epic battle for the heart and soul of our country and our children’s future.
God Bless America, and God Bless Mike Johnson – the next Speaker of the People's House.