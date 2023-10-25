Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of October 25, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock lawmaker and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington on Tuesday night announced his support for Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson after he was nominated to be the GOP’s latest candidate for speaker of the House.

According to a report from the Hill, Johnson, 51, has been the House GOP’s vice chairman, a junior leadership position, since 2021.

Arrington said Johnson had the “character, unwavering resolve and all the leadership qualities” needed to “refocus” the conference’s mission.

This came after Arrington announced Sunday morning he would not be running for the Speaker of the House “at this time.”

See full statement below.