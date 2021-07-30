Lubbock reports 189 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with an additional death. In total, there have been 50,906 coronavirus cases reported and 738 deaths.

The last time the city reported 180 new cases in a single day was January 17.

As of Friday, there were 1,232 active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock, the highest number of active cases reported by the city since February 3.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 42.25 percent of Lubbock residents over 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Just under 49 percent had received at least a single shot.