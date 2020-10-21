Lubbock reports 33 coronavirus deaths in 15 days

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock reported that eight additional residents had died of coronavirus, for a total of 165 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the 15 days since October 5, the city reported 33 people in Lubbock had died from the virus, exactly 20 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the city.

The first coronavirus death was reported on March 28, 11 days after the first positive case in the city.

Of the 165 deaths reported by the city, 63 of them were nursing home residents, 63 people got the virus through community spread, 35 people were exposed to the virus through a known case, three were health care workers, and one caught the virus while traveling, according to the city.

The majority of virus deaths have occurred in people aged 80-89, with 58 deaths in that age group, according to data from the city. Two people under the age of 40 have died of coronavirus, one aged 20-29 and another aged 30-39.