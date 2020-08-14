Lubbock reports first COVID-19 death in person under 50

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported Thursday that a person between the ages of 30 and 39 had died from COVID-19, the first Lubbock death reported in someone under the age of 50.

Of the 85 people who have died of COVID-19 in Lubbock, 84 were people over the age of 50, with 78 of those being in people over 60 years old.

Similarly, in Texas, of the 9,602 coronavirus fatalities reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, 784 were in people under 50 years old, with 269 of those being in people under 40.