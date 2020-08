LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported on August 20 that a man in his 20s had died from COVID-19. This is the city’s first reported virus death of someone under the age of 30.

According to the city, the man had other health issues as well.

His case was reported as being ‘community acquired’ by the city, meaning there was no identified point of origin.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 79 of the 11,395 coronavirus fatalities in the state were people aged 20-29.