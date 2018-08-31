Lubbock reports improved save rate at animal shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - * Please note the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon on October 5-6 in the event list.

The numbers are in. Lubbock Animal Services would like to announce that the Save-Rate for July stands at 92.30%. That follows the month of June where the Save-Rate was 97.40%. From March 2018 to July 2018, the staff has successfully increased the Save-Rate by 62%.

This improvement is the direct result of efforts by staff to engage more with the community. The City of Lubbock and the staff at Lubbock Animal Services are dedicated to finding a positive outcome for the animals under our care. This ranges from working with rescue groups locally and nation-wide, to hosting community events to bring the animals to the citizens making adoptions as easy as possible. Our goal is to find good homes for each animal that enters the shelter.

Staff has also focused on not bringing animals into the shelter. This is accomplished by searching the area around where a stray is found to locate the owner. Our field officers have been able to return 135 pets to their owners in the field, since May of 2018. For the month of August, the field staff has returned 54 dogs to owners, had 582 citizen interactions, assisted with securing 18 fences and provided 64 microchips to citizens in the community. As a result of the efforts of staff, adoptions and work with rescue groups has increased. The City of Lubbock is committed to maintaining the Save Rate, and efforts will continue to maximize that number going forward. The information below shows the events that staff has successfully completed and those scheduled for the coming weeks. We hope to see as many citizens at these events as possible.

Events Completed in August:

August 11 1300-1700 Splash Fest Microchip Event – 50 Microchips

August 16 1700 – Facebook Live with Dr. Pace and KCBD – Featured pet of the month (includes free exam and free set of vaccinations)

August 18 1000-1900 Clear the Shelter Day – 150 adoptions, 5 to rescue and 1 to foster

August 24-26 Hub City Comic Con

Puppy Therapy Room

Microchipping – 25 microchips

Information/Education Booth

Pet Adoptions – 50 adoptions

August 25 1000-1400 82nd Street Tractor Supply Microchip Clinic – 22 microchips

Upcoming Events:

September 1 “Bark to School” off-site Adoption Event at TTU

September 1 Boys Scout Troop – Bringing Donations

September 4 Volunteer Orientation 5:30-7:00pm

September 15 1000-1400 Microchip/Adoptions Event Cooper Rawlings

September 15 Boston Creek Apartment – Adoption Event

September 18 Furry 500 Volunteer Orientation 5:30-7:00pm

September 18 Puppy Therapy/Adoption Event with Parks & Recreation

September 21 Puppy Therapy/Adoption Event with Parks & Recreation/UW

September 24 Body Works – Education/Adoption Event

September 22 1000-1300 Furry 500 II

October 5-6 KLBK Adopt-A-Thon

October 6 1000-1200 Adoption/Education Event at The Garden Bar

October 13 1000-1600 Cars for Canines Microchip Event

October 27 The Pit Stop Microchip/Adoptions/Spay/Neuter Event

