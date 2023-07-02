SHALLOWATER, Texas — Lubbock representative Carl Tepper was set to host a town hall in the City of Shallowater on Thursday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m. It was said to be held at the Shallowater Community Center at 900 Avenue H, according to a press release form Tepper’s social media page.

The press release also said that Tepper will discuss matters pertaining to the regular and special sessions for the 88th Legislature.

Representative Tepper serves on the House Committees on Appropriations and Urban Affairs.