LUBBOCK, Texas — Living one hundred years is a milestone not everyone gets to experience, and Odessa Lewis is soaking every moment.

Odessa Coppage Lewis comes from a family lineage of longevity, her mother lived to be 99, and her sister 103.

“The doctor asked me what I did to stay looking well all these hundred years, I said hard work,” Lewis said.

Born in Muleshoe in the 1920’s, segregation was prominent. Lewis recalls chopping cotton, walking miles from school because she couldn’t ride the bus and almost being excluded from nursing school.

“I wrote and called them about working there. They said Odessa we have not had any of you people that applied before,” Lewis said. “Then she wrote me a card that you people could come, I could come there and work.”

Lewis worked at Muleshoe Hospital for 10 years becoming the first black nurse and said her son Raymond was the first black child born there.

She moved to Lubbock in the 1960’s and spent twenty years at West Texas hospital.

She also owned a successful beauty shop on Broadway called, “Doll’s House of Hair.”

“I was determined to be a nurse and a cosmetologist,” Lewis said.

Her determinations one of the things her great grandson Adrian Lewis admires most.

“It’s just really amazing to be raised by somebody who can say they didn’t have any excuse. Even though things were set up against them. She is actually somebody that you can look at and say she overcame a lot of things and became a successful beautician nurse and raised successful children and great grandchildren,” Adrian Lewis said.

Lewis is cared for daily by her son and surrounded with love from her family.

One hundred years is a huge milestone, and the balloons and flowers lingering in her home show the celebration continues.