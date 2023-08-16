10 Speedy Wi-Fi 6 routers that will upgrade your home’s internet capabilities

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) asked for the City of Lubbock’s public input on internet accessibility, affordability and usage.

According to a press release, BDO will use “public survey results to develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.” The BDO will be administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Additionally the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan will be required to receive federal funding for connecting Texan to reliable high-speed internet.

The BDO asks for “one survey per household to be complete,” said the release. You can find the survey here.