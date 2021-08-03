Lubbock resident wins $1 million on Texas Lottery scratch off ticket

AUSTIN– The Texas Lottery announced in a news release Tuesday that a Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, 1550 34th Street. A name was not announced, because the winner wanted to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Cash Celebration!

offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in

3.98, including break-even prizes.