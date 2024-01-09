Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 9, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident has won a million dollars on a scratcher that was sold at the Kwik Stop in the 4700 block of Utica Avenue.

The Texas Lottery Commission said this was the sixth of 15 top prizes worth 1 million dollars to be claimed in the Millionaire Maker game. This game offers more than 200 million dollars.

“Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes,” The commission said. The winner has elected to stay anonymous.