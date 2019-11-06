Lubbock residents asked to leave porch light on for Veteran’s Day

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council signed a proclamation asking the city’s residents to honor our veterans as we approach the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Residents are asked to leave their porch light on from sunset Sunday (November 10) to sunrise on Tuesday (November 12).

On November 11, 1918, the United States, its military Allies, and the German Empire signed the Armistice Agreement which ended hostilities in World War I, the proclamation states.

Veteran’s Day is Monday, November 11.

You can read the proclamation below:

City of Lubbock Proclamation for Veteran’s Day 2019

