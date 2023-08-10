LUBBOCK, Texas — If you live in the city of Lubbock and own a home, there’s a chance you may see parts of your property tax bill go up.

Lubbock property owners may see a property tax increase by almost 3% or less next year, which is about 48 pennies per 100 dollars of their home value. But how much does that measure out to in dollars?

“The impact on the mythical average home in Lubbock will be $103.00 a year,” said City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson. “That’s your real change, regardless of which number ends up as the rate.”

Atkinson also said the city’s been trying to avoid a hike, but with inflation and new projects, the tax increase is needed. According to Atkinson, the city plans to invest at least $1.3 million in fire station 20 for the personnel alone. In addition, the city’s expected to spend $2.6 million on updates and additions to LPD, and up to $1 million in street maintenance.

“We will go under construction to build fire station 20. It’s a new station. It will have new engines, it has to have new people to run it. The cost of that just for those personnel is 1.3 million. We’re having to come in and upgrade very significantly the body worn camera system, the in car camera system, the video storage system for the Lubbock Police Department. That’s about a $2.6 million cost or investment that doesn’t exist today (8:24).”

The city is expecting around 11 million more dollars than last year in revenue, and because Lubbock is growing so much, that money has to help grow city services too.

“Just under 4 million of that number though is new property, so maybe something that a year ago was a vacant block that now when the taxes are rendered has eight, twelve [or] sixteen brand new homes on it,” said Atkinson.

Although most homeowners don’t like to see tax rates go up, Lubbock Association of Realtors President, Donna Sue Clements, said there are some positives.

“In your budget your taxes may be increasing, but in the long run the great thing about being in Lubbock and in Texas in general is that your asset of your home is appreciating and it is increasing in value, which actually gives you the way to build wealth in the long run,” said Clements.

Yet, Atkinson said the city has tried their best to keep down costs at a time where everything is getting more expensive.

“We made tremendous cuts in budget, we held down year over year growth in the budgets, we did everything we could to minimize that, but just as everybody else’s cost of doing business and cost of living has increased, it’s called us too,” said Atkinson.

Property taxes have been a heated topic in Austin in the state legislature, but the bill will mostly impact your school-related taxes if approved by voters in November. As for the future of the property tax rate here in town, however, the city council is set to have a public hearing on the potential increase September 5th at Citizens Tower.