Lubbock residents discuss potential vaccine option

LUBBOCK, Texas — The first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines were distributed across the nation and right here in Lubbock, with the first doses set to be provided to health care workers and nursing home residents.

According to medical experts, the vaccine won’t be available to the public for another six months, but it’s a topic already on the community’s mind.

“Everyone has a right to question,” said Lubbock resident, Bill Dean, “but I just believe in our government and our scientists, and I think it will be beneficial.”

For the most part, many locals are eager to hop on the vaccine train and say they will choose to take it when given the option. One of the main reasons stems from the effectiveness of past vaccines like polio and Smallpox.

“I would say look at the history of vaccines all-around you and how successful they’ve been in ending some nasty things that have affected humanity in the past,” said Byron Kennedy, vice president of University Advancement at Texas Tech.

Others voiced concerns related to the unknown effects the virus may bring after two health care workers from the UK experienced extreme allergic reactions.

“I hope it’s one that works,” said Allen Anderson with Texas Tech Libraries. “The only apprehension I have about it at this point is what kind of side effects it has and how it will affect different people.”

For those like, Anderson there is still a six-month mark before the next rollout, which medical experts expect won’t make an appearance until June or July 2021.