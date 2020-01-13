Lubbock residents grieve fallen heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents in the Hub City reflected today on the deaths of Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lieutenant Eric Hill at the Public Safety Memorial.

Ezequial Savedra said he heard about the news today when he looked outside.

“I saw the flags at half-mast and I already automatically knew that something did happen to some of our officers,” he said.

He said he has a deep respect for first responders.

“No matter which way you think about it, they really do do the work that no one wants to do,” he said.

Twelve-year-old Jaym-Aerien Eeturk said he heard the news this morning and that he’s saddened for the families.

“I would have to say that I’m very, very sorry for your loss. Your family was doing very, very good work and if I could replace them or bring that back, that would be great,” he said.

Eeturk said heroes like Officer Reyna and Lieutenant Hill should never be forgotten.

“I feel like it’s not fair to them if they’re forgotten because they were doing good work. They sacrificed their lives to do what’s right.”