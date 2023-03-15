LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Talisa Chavez, said she and her husband were distraught when a stolen vehicle crashed into the fence of their residence in the early morning hours Sunday.

At 4:23 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department was alerted of a hit-and-run accident in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street. Upon officers’ arrival, witnesses told them that a vehicle had crashed into multiple fences in the 400 block of North Gary Avenue.

According to a police report, the vehicle first drove off the roadway and into Chavez’ fence and swing set.

Her husband ran outside after hearing the noise and screamed at the vehicle to stop, according to Chavez, but it was already driving away. Chavez said she immediately called 911.

Neighbors across the street heard the commotion and went outside to check it out. They told police they witnessed the vehicle leaving Chavez’s residence and one resident even said they got footage.

Next, the vehicle drove westbound across the street and into their fence, then drove away northbound, according to LPD.

LPD said the vehicle was stolen; the resident it was stolen from also called to notify the police.

Police later located the suspect vehicle at the Indiana Village Apartments, facing eastbound on the west side of the parking lot.

The suspect was not found.

Chavez expressed gratitude that her grandmother had insurance to cover the damage but felt bad that her neighbors were not as fortunate and would be left to “pick up the pieces themselves.”

“The more informed people are the better chance we have of stopping stuff like this from happening in the future,” Chavez said.