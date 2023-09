LUBBOCK, Texas — The Co-Op Public House announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding the restaurant with a bakery and bistro.

The restaurant, which opened at the beginning of 2023 at 4637 50th Street, made a social media post that said, “The cat is out of the bag! The Co-Op family is expanding!”

The new location offered fresh baked breads, pastries, delectable desserts and craft sandwiches for breakfast and lunch. The Co-Op Bakery & Bistro is located at 3407 98th Street in Suite #600.