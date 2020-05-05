Lubbock restaurant gets ready for Cinco de Mayo

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock restaurants are getting ready for Cinco de Mayo celebrations under the purview and guidelines set forth by Governor Greg Abbott.

Tim Stinley, general manager at Albarran’s Bar and Grill said his restaurant made a difficult decision to close for almost a month. He said the restaurant just opened up last Wednesday to curbside orders.

“With the community suffering, of course we wanted to do our part to help minimize the spread of the virus,” he said.

Now that the restaurant is also open for customers, he said their Cinco de Mayo celebration will have Mariachi Mexico Lindo play at curbside.

Bertah Rodriguez, violinist and vocalist for Mariachi Mexico Lindo, said these past few months not being able to play has been difficult. She said she’s excited to play again with her group, even if it’s her entire group of ten will not play.

“There’s only going to be five of us, we have cut the group in half we are only going to be playing curbside and we will have markers out there six feet apart from each other,” she said, “It’s going to be different but it’s going to be fun.”