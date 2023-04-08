LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock restaurant, Miguel’s, announced in a social media post it would be selling crispy taco plates on Saturday, April 8, to raise money for the family of a Lubbock man and his son who died in a crash in Garza County on April 1.

According to the social media post, Miguel’s would be selling the taco plate for $10 each with 100% of the proceed would go to the family of Juan Bartolo Garcia and his 16-year-old son, Kristian.

Miguel’s told EverythingLubbock.com one of the managers went to high school with Bartolo Garcia and just wanted to help the family during this difficult time.

Bartolo Garcia and his son died in a crash in Gaza County on the morning of April 1. His son was pronounced dead at the scene and Bartolo Garcia was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Miguel’s said the fundraiser would begin at 11:00 a.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday when its kitchen closes. The restaurant is located at 2010 Broadway Street.