LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Japanese restaurant, Chop Chop, announced it will lower its prices for its signature entrees on Thursday.

The restaurant lowered the prices for its signature entrees to $11.99 and its lighter options to $9.99. Chop Chop CEO, David Terry, told EverythingLubbock.com the restaurant hopes to “make this a permanent part of its pricing.”

Terry said Chop Chop “wanted to be ahead of the game and put customers first.”

With commodity prices going down, Terry said the restaurant looked to reconsider its pricing.

Terry hopes this change will “refresh people’s experience at Chop Chop.” While also providing customers with “great food and incredible value.”

Chop Chop first started in Amarillo 20 years ago, Terry said. The restaurant first opened in Lubbock on Milwaukee Avenue in 2015 and went on to open locations on 4th Street and 82nd Street.

To see more about Chop Chop, visit its website here.