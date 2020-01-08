Lubbock restaurant makes national top 100 list, published by Forbes

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock restaurant, Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant at 4930 South Loop 289, was featured Tuesday by Forbes.com as one of the 100 top places to eat in the United States. Forbes did an article based on rankings from Yelp.

Vizo’s ranked 99.

“Vizo’s has a lot to offer in the representation of the African culture in the Lubbock area,” the restaurant’s website said. “Being the first African Bar & Restaurant in the West Texas Area, we pride ourselves in offering the best taste of African food, and a bar environment with sensational music.”

Vizo’s is one of seven restaurants in the top 100 list in Texas. The number 1 place to eat on Yelp’s list: Shawarma Guys in San Diego, California.

CLICK HERE to see the article by Forbes. https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissakravitz/2020/01/07/top-restaurants-united-states-yelp-2020/#18661540365a

We have reached out to the restaurant and are awaiting a reply.