Lubbock restaurant, Orlando’s, is on a roll with customers. Here’s why:

LUBBOCK, Texas– If you’re looking for another reason to shop local, we’ve got the perfect reason. It involves the sacred words: toilet paper.

That’s right. Orlando’s Italian Restaurant locations in Lubbock are selling toilet paper along with food orders, according to a post on their Facebook.

“Toilet paper $1.50 a roll. 400 2-ply sheets. (Similar to Charmin SuperMega which is $2.30 at stores.) We’ve got your a** covered! #eatlocal,” said the restaurant.

Orlando’s locations are 6951 Indiana Avenue and 2402 Avenue Q. They offer delivery and curbside pickup.

