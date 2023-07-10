LUBBOCK, Texas — Best known for its home soul food from Lee’s Cafe, the family-owned restaurant has plans to expand another location.

The Lee family own 3 restaurants in Lubbock: Lee’s Cafe, Royal Seafood and Bucket of Love. The restaurants are best known for serving customers great home-cooked food.

Lee has been in the food/restaurant business since 2013 catering fried-chicken and all-you-can eat sides to customers in Lubbock.

According to a social media post, the Lubbock-owned restaurants plan to open a new location in July.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lee and found that the new restaurant will be called Doc’s Cafeteria. This will be a different concept that Lee’s has never tried before.

Lee said that Doc’s Cafeteria will be a one-stop buffet where customers get in line and choose an assortment of home-cooked dishes.

Additionally, Lee mentioned line servers will serve customers their platter of food.

Customers get to choose their own choice of meats, pick up to 5 sides, have a side of bread and a drink to accompany their meal. Lee also mentioned that complimentary ice cream will be provided at Doc’s Cafeteria.

Doc’s Cafeteria will be located at 4919 34th Street and plans to be open by July 27. The hours of operation will be Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Lee said.

According to Lee, the restaurant is currently in the process of hiring bussers, dishwashers, line servers and line preps.

Those who are interested can apply by visiting the restaurant Bucket of Love at 6012 82nd Street between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, said Lee.