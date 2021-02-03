Lubbock restaurant rebuilds after truck crashes into business

LUBBOCK, Texas – One family has rebuilt part of their restaurant after a truck crashed into it Sunday morning.

Lubbock Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen truck and thereafter saw it heading east on 34th street and later on 35th street.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Maquis Williams, was later arrested after the police pursuit ended with Williams crashing into Los Tacos off of Avenue A.

Mallory Villareal, a customer at Los Tacos, said she was across the street when the incident happened but that she didn’t know what to make of it.

“We heard a big bang and we were like, ‘What was that?” said Villareal. “I didn’t know if it was a surprise party or if it was somebody fighting.”

Juan Luna, owner of Los Tacos, said he and his wife received a call at 3:00 a.m. from LPD telling them something had happened at their restaurant.

“I thought maybe someone wanted to break in,” Juan said. “When I got here I saw the truck was inside my restaurant and I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I hope nobody was killed.”

His wife Norma Luna said she was taken aback when she saw the destruction.

“It made me really sad,” said Norma, “It’s our workplace, and we’ve maintained it through a lot of hard work. It’s a family business.”

Norma said the family wasted no time, working tirelessly for three days to reopen the restaurant. The family spent thousands of dollars to rebuild and they’re not sure if they’ll get reimbursed at all for the damage.

“We had to do it the fastest way we could with our own hands,” said Norma, “We couldn’t wait for anyone to help us because we had to reopen.”

However, despite everything, the family said they’re grateful for the outpouring of messages received since the crash.