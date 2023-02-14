LUBBOCK, Texas — Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for restaurants. Chris Berry with the Lubbock restaurant association said restaurants could see a 200% increase in customer volume.

“My suggestion would be to do your homework, whether most of us have a lot of that information on our websites,” Berry said. “Then you know the old-fashioned pick up the phone and give us a holler and any questions you might have, whether there are reservations that have opened up.”

Berry said according to a survey done by Popmenu, 85% of adults planned on celebrating Valentines Day, and 49% plan on dining out.

Tish Keller, Triple J owner and operator, said availability will depend on how many people show for reservations.

“It really just depends on how many people walk in the door because our reservations are full, so that’s not an option anymore, I would say 30 minutes to two hours,” Keller said.

Berry recommended passing wait time by grabbing a drink or enjoying entertainment at the restaurant.

“You know, enjoying a cocktail or two while you wait,” Berry said. “A lot of them have some type of music, whether it be, you know, Internet, music or radio music or live music.”

Berry said if Tuesday night did not work, celebrate later in the week or weekend so you can avoid the crowd.

“Utilize other nights, you know, tomorrow evening we’ll still be here this weekend,” Berry said. “Takeout is an option most of us have some form of curbside or online type of ordering where you can pick it up and create your own romantic ambience somewhere else.”

Berry said Valentine’s Day typically is the start of a busier season, after a slow start in the beginning of the year.

“We’re definitely appreciative of it,” Berry said. “Coming out of January, which is traditionally one of the slowest months in the year for our business, we look forward to it.”