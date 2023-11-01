LUBBOCK, Texas — Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and major food chains in the Lubbock area are expected to have deals to say thank you to the men and women who’ve served our country.

EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of restaurants offering free or discounted meals to veterans.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will be offering a complimentary full-size entree from its special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard. They will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in and to-go for three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Veterans with a valid military ID can dine in and receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with any $9.95 purchase. Also, veterans who spend more than $14.95 will get a coupon for a free appetizer valid from November 12 to December 31.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day with proof of service.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with cheese combo meal card which is valid throughout the month of November.

Golden Corral

Veterans can enjoy a free “thank you meal” on Monday, November 13 from 5 p.m. to close.

Hooters

Active- duty military and veterans can receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu with a purchase of a beverage.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu on Veterans Day. The offer is dine-in only and lasts from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can receive a voucher for a free shrimp and chips from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11. The voucher is valid from November 13 through December 10 and is dine-in only.

Red Robin

Veterans and active military can receive a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on November 11 with a valid ID.

Smoothie King

Active – duty military and veterans can receive a free smoothie from one of three red, white and blue smoothies with a valid ID on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can receive a free 12 ounce hot or cold brewed coffee on November 11.

If there are any restaurants you’d like for us to add to the list, please let us know at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.