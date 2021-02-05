Lubbock restaurants say they’re ready for Super Bowl Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Restaurants in the Hub City said they have prepared and are ready for customers on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I just think people are stir-crazy; they’re tired of being in the house. Everybody wants to get out and have a little bit of fun,” said David Cea, owner of Caprock Cafe and Orlando’s Italian Restaurant.

Restaurants are now at an increased capacity of 75 percent. However, Cea said restaurants should not be crowded due to the six feet social distancing standard which all restaurants must still follow.

“Because we’re only 75 percent, don’t have to bring in additional staff or anything like that,” said Cea. “We’ll be as busy as can be at 75 percent and I’m excited about that because it’s a whole lot better than 50 percent.

Cea said Caprock Cafe has stocked up on beer and wings for the special day. He said Orlando’s has also prepped and is ready for an incoming demand of to-go orders for families watching the Super Bowl at home or other locations.

Albert Chapa, the general manager of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Grill, said he’s anticipating a good turnout as well.

“For the most part, we are still going to be doing everything as far as sanitization,” said Chapa. “With it being such a big game, we’ve [stocked] up a little bit more on appetizers, especially fried pickles, cheese fries, things like that.”

Chapa said they’re also anticipating a higher number of to-go orders for Sunday.

Both men said no matter what, they are ready for the big day.

“If you’re tired of sitting in the house, come see us. We will take good care of you,” said Cea.

“You know we are looking for a good game,” said Chapa. “So obviously from Lubbock, we are going to be rooting for Mahomes. But we just want fans to come in, rooting for whatever team that they’re going for.”