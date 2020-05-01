Lubbock restaurants set to open May 1st at 25% capacity

LUBBOCK, Texas – Starting Friday, May 1, restaurants in Texas can open up their dining room at 25 percent capacity.

For local restaurant Bier Haus, this means 40 people can be inside and 50 people out in the patio.

“All employees will be wearing gloves [and] face masks are optional for customers and employees.” Bar Manager Kolby Dodson said. “We encourage everybody to stay six feet apart from each other.”

The Lubbock Restaurant Association took a poll on who is deciding to open their dining rooms for patrons.

“The majority is leaning towards [opening], but the statewide poll that I have seen so far is pretty split down the middle for opening verses not opening,” said Chris Berry, the Lubbock Restaurant Association President.

River Smith’s Catfish and Chicken is deciding to wait to open up later. They are still offering curbside pickup.

“[We are going] to wait for the 50 percent that would be sufficient enough for us to open up everything,” said Berry, who also owns River Smith’s.

Other places, like Back 40 Grill, decided it was time to let people back in.

“We have so many regulars,” said owner Tina McCreight. “I mean — they’re like family. And you protect your family.”

They said they are following all the rules given by Governor Greg Abbott.

“Soon as [reopening] was announced [people asked], ‘are you guys opening?'” McCreight said. “You know, I think we’re gonna be full capacity — all 29 people — probably all day, every day.”

The best way to keep up with which local restaurants are opening their dining rooms is to call them or check their social media.