LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock said on Monday that there are 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus in Lubbock. That’s up by 26 from Sunday.

The city also said the number of deaths went from 5 to 6.

The city said 25 recovered, up from 21 on Sunday. More to come shortly on EverythingLubbock.com

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19