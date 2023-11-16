LUBBOCK, Texas — Lane closures on 34th Street at the Avenue Q intersection will take place on Friday as construction crews continue to work to repave Avenue Q, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Crews will resume paving south of 19th Street on Friday morning and work south towards the 34th Street intersection.

The work is expected to take several hours and will require all 34th Street traffic to be detoured around the area, TxDOT said. No left turns will be allowed from Avenue Q onto 34th Street during this time.

Motorists should plan for traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones as crews are working near traffic. TxDOT says to slow down, pay attention and be patient.