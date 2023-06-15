LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock road rage shooting suspect, D’Marcus Carter-Palmer, 24, was indicted on a federal gun charge, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Federal court records said Carter-Palmer was accused of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue at 10:01 p.m. on December 6. Lubbock County court documents said Carter-Palmer followed and shot at a woman multiple times after she passed his SUV on 34th Street. Court records said officers found 15 shell casings at the scene. The woman was not injured.

Carter-Palmer drove away from the area, and the victim was able to provide authorities with a partial license plate. Investigators received “multiple tips,” that led to Carter-Palmer’s identification in January. The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, previously told EverythingLubbock.com the incident left her “in shock.”

As of Thursday, Carter-Palmer remained in federal custody.