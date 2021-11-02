Lubbock roads bond issue not passing in early voting results

LUBBOCK, Texas – After results of early voting were released Tuesday evening in the November 2, 2021 election, a $174,575,000 general obligation bond for street improvements was falling short by 47 percent to 53 percent.

Final unofficial results are expected later Tuesday night.

If it achieves final approval, several sections of 34th Street would be rebuilt, and many thoroughfares would be widened. Roughly $42 million would go to refurbishing Broadway.

Assuming it passes, the bond will be paid with a property tax of two cents per $100 of valuation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.