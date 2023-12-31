LUBBOCK, Texas — A man suffered serious injuries to his mouth and nose following a robbery in Central Lubbock on December 22, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called to a food restaurant in the 4700 block of Interstate 27 for a disturbance and learned the victim was beaten while looking after someone’s belongings, according to the report.

Officers went to speak with the victim at University Medical Center and were told he was beaten up by two suspects who attempted to steal the belongings he was looking after. The report accused the suspects of hitting the victim in the face with an unknown object multiple times.

The report also said the victim was knocked to the ground and remained there until the owner of the belongings returned. The victim’s eyes were “bloodshot’ and suffered a broken tooth and a missing tooth.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday evening the case was under investigation, and no arrests have been made.