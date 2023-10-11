LUBBOCK, Texas — Jaden Tipton, 21, was indicted on facing federal charges after a June robbery ended in an vehicle crash into an apartment complex that left two injured, according to federal court records.

In the early hours of June 10, the Lubbock Police Department was called to the 3800 block of 34th Street for a robbery at a business, according to LPD.

According to a police report, Tipton robbed the business of all the cash in the register and took “several” cartons of cigarettes.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle that was involved in the robbery, however they were led into a chase that ended with a crash into an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Vicksburg Avenue, according to a police report.

LPD said the crash left a man and woman inside the apartment suffering serious and moderate injuries, respectively.

A police report said large amounts of cash were dropped by Tipton when he exited the vehicle, and a black bag inside the vehicle contained more cash, a wallet, ID’s, and a plastic baggie with a substance believed to be marijuana. A black handgun was also located.

As of Wednesday, Tipton remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.