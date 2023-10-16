LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar near 82nd Street and Avenue P was accused of pretending to be a city employee before he held a gun to an employee, a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday revealed.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported officers responded to the robbery at 4:30 p.m. on October 11.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department stated the suspect told employees he was with “Lubbock Health and Safety” and asked to speak with a manager. According to the report, the suspect showed the employees laminated papers. The report said the manager and suspect walked to the other side of the store. At that point, the report stated the suspect pulled a gun out of his waistband, pressed the gun against the victim’s ribs and told the manager, “This is how it’s gonna be.”

According to the police report, an employee at the register was with a customer who had children. The report stated the suspect told the manager they would not want “any of these children’s blood on [the] building” and to just get money out of the safe.

The manager explained they did not have access to the safe, the report said, but they could open the cash register. The report stated the suspect said to “wait until all the children leave” before getting the money. While waiting, the suspect said the robbery was “nothing personal,” the report stated.

After the children left, the suspect got the money and ran from the scene. Police said as of Monday no arrests were made.