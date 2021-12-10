Lubbock-Roosevelt falls 47-12 in state semis to Gunter

ABILENE, Texas — Lubbock-Roosevelt’s perfect season ended Friday night with a 47-12 loss to Gunter in the state semifinals.

Gunter got on the board first with a touchdown on its opening drive. The Eagles responded, stringing together a long drive that culminated in an Alex Trevino touchdown.

Gunter scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter and was driving before halftime, but Roosevelt’s JJ Diaz recovered a fumble and returned it 66 yards to make the score 20-12 at the break.

In the second half, Gunter took over. The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 47-12 lead.

Roosevelt finished its season 14-1. It was the team’s first state semifinal appearance in program history.