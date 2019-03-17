Lubbock's airport to host TSA PreCheck enrollment event, March 18-29

(Photo provided by the TSA)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is news release from the TSA:

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will host a TSA Pre✓® enrollment event from Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 29. The event will take place in the parking lot at the Silent Wings Museum, Monday thru Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, March 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Closed Saturday & Sunday. Enrollment will take place in a marked TSA Pre✓® RV, parked near the C-47 display aircraft.



The TSA Pre✓® program allows low-risk travelers to experience faster, more efficient screening at participating U.S. airport checkpoints. Approved travelers will benefit by not removing shoes, laptops, belts, liquids or light jackets.



TSA at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport offers this program when staffing and capacity allows. Many people returning to Lubbock also depart from airports that offer this service. Local travelers are encouraged to take advantage of this in-person enrollment period to make the process easy and hassle free.



To learn more about the TSA Pre✓® program, schedule an appointment, and learn what documentation is needed, please visit www.identogo.com/precheck. Walk-ups are allowed, but appointments are preferred. The cost is $85 and is valid for 5 years.

(News release from the Transportation Security Administration)