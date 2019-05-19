Lubbock's municipal pools to open for the 2019 season on Tuesday, May 28 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff) [ + - ]

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

It's just about time again to cool off at Lubbock's municipal pools as they open for the 2019 season on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $3.00 for adults. Children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for groups of 35 or more and must be scheduled through Jennifer at 775-2670. Pool rentals are available for parties Thursday-Sunday from 7:00-9:00 p.m. by coming to the Parks Office or reserving online at www.playlubbock.com.

Clapp Pool - 46th Street and Avenue U, 767-2736: Amenities include a 90' water slide, concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving boards, and shade umbrellas.

Mae Simmons Pool - 24th Street and Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd., 767-2732: Amenities include a 90' water slide, concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving board and shade umbrellas.

Maxey Pool - 4007 30th Street, 767-3739: Amenities include a concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving boards, shade umbrellas and shade trees.

Montelongo Pool - 3200 Bates Street, 767-2734: Amenities include a 90' water slide, concession stand, lifeguards, showers, diving boards, shade umbrellas, a separate wading pool, and zero depth entry into main pool.

For those who want to swim with us all summer, our Summer Splash Passes are available at the Parks and Recreation Office at 1611 10th Street, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. These passes are great for kids and adults alike and are priced to be affordable.

Summer passes are as follows :

Summer - Family Splash Pass - Cost: $150 for a family of four

Summer - Individual Splash Pass - Cost: $65 for children and $90 for adults

30-Day Splash Pass - Cost: $45 for children and $60 for adults

7-Day Splash Pass - Cost: $10 for children and $14 for adults

