LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”

An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD.

Lubbock Police S.W.A.T. vehicle. (Image: Nexstar/Staff)

LPD Emergency Response vehicle. (Image: Nexstar/Staff)

EMS in South Lubbock neighborhood.(Image: Nexstar/Staff)

Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the home “without incident.”