Lubbock Safe portal website location revealed for businesses to register before reopening

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Councilman Steve Massengale on Wednesday afternoon revealed the website address of the Lubbock Safe portal on Wednesday. Businesses can voluntarily opt-in at this address that certifies they meet certain safety standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Special Note: At the moment that Massengale announced the link, it was working. The city seems to have temporarily taken it down, but we do expect it to be working shortly.

The site is: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/lubbocksafe

A screen capture of https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/lubbocksafe on Wednesday afternoon

Consumers can see which businesses willingly meet the higher standards to be certified as Lubbock Safe. City Councilman Steve Massengale, who is the co-chair of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT), provided a recap of the higher standards in an internet video news conference.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department (reporting for both the city and Lubbock County combined) had 43 deaths and 507 total cases with 198 recoveries related to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the text of the Lubbock Safe portal said:

Lubbock Safe! is a voluntary certification program for Lubbock businesses. No business allowed to reopen by the State is required to follow these guidelines or participate in Lubbock Safe! Participation is a visible way to show that your business will go beyond the minimum state standards to provide additional confidence and safety for customers and employees. Businesses who certify as Lubbock Safe! will be listed on this page, and can be found by clicking on the Certified Businesses heading above.

To participate in this certification program, click the Certification Survey heading above. You will be asked to complete an application ensuring your intentions to follow the additional guidelines listed for your particular business type. Once the application is submitted, City Staff will deliver a Lubbock Safe! window decal to your business that you may display in your storefront.

For additional resources, please click the Resources heading above. For additional questions, please contact our Business Development Department at bgerardi@mylubbock.us.