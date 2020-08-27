Lubbock Salvation Army deploys to Southeast Texas for Hurricane Laura

LUBBOCK, Texas – Volunteers from the Lubbock Salvation Army have been deployed to Southeast Texas to help with disaster efforts when Hurricane Laura, currently a category 5 hurricane, makes landfall.

“We got the call yesterday to be on standby and we receieved the formal order today to deploy tomorrow morning,” said Major David Worthy of The Salvation Army.

The group will leave Thursday morning for an initial staging in Conroe and then travel to the Beaumont-Port Arthur area to provide assistance to those displaced by the storm.

“We’ve responded to Katrina, we’ve responded to Ike, and to Harvey just a few years ago,” said Worthy. “So it’s well-versed in responding throughout the country and the state.”

Lubbock’s Salvation Army is sending a rapid response service truck, an ATV to use in various terrains, and a canteen truck that Worthy called “a kitchen on four wheels,” which will provide sandwiches, stews, spaghetti, hot dogs, and much more.

“You’re not gonna get a five star meal but you are gonna get something that is gonna fill your belly,” said Worthy.

Worthy said they are not certain how long they plan to be in Southeast Texas providing assistance.