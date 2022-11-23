LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army is making sure no-one goes without a Thanksgiving meal this holiday. Director of Social Services Erica Hitt said they are looking forward to serving the large crowd this meal will bring.

“We will have the main social services building set up for anyone that is experiencing homelessness,” Hitt says. Then behind us at our church those doors will be open for all our community members.”

This is the first time the Salvation Army is opening its doors for a Thanksgiving dinner after serving to-go meals due to the pandemic the past two years.

This year, those who attend will enjoy a full tradition menu.

“We’ve got turkey, dressing, gravy, rolls, broccoli casserole, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes; we’ve got all the fixings,” Hitt said.

She said the family dinner makes a difference in the lives of those who have no family, and unity around a holiday meal is something they have been missing.

“This year we are super excited our doors are open. We are going to get to hug them, and it’s just going to be great,” Hitt said.

Hitt said seeing people walk through the door and leaving with full bellies and happiness is why she chooses to spend her Thanksgiving with them.

“We’ve got the spread, all we need is the people, it’s going to be a great year,” Hitt said.

The dinner will be held Thursday, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.