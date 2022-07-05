LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – This is a press release from the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Texas South Plains is delighted to share that its Passage Program has been awarded a sizable grant from Lowe’s Hometowns to make facility improvements that will vastly increase our ability to effectively serve young adults aging out of foster care. 2022 serves as the first of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves – with projects spanning 40 states and Washington, D.C., Lowe’s will help restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities, including neighborhood housing, parks, community centers and much more.

“We’re excited to continue improving hometowns across the country by building on our longstanding commitment to serving the communities where we live and work,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “With support from our associates, neighbors and partners, Lowe’s Hometowns will address urgent needs in communities, from revitalizing vibrant green spaces to supporting first responders and local heroes, as we strive to make hometowns better for all, including those in real need.”

“We are absolutely honored to have been selected as an award recipient,” shares Major David Worthy. “Just over a year ago, we launched our Passage Program because there existed such vast need to provide supervised independent living services and case management resources for young people who were exiting the foster care system. A year into the program, Lowe’s generosity will allow us to significantly reform and improve our existing facilities to specifically suit the needs of the Passage Program.”

The funding will allow us to significantly upgrade/improve three residential housing units on our existing property with new roofing, furnishings, windows, doors, appliances, siding, fencing and security, fresh paint inside and out, a patio area and landscaping. The grant will also allow us to subdivide the buildings into separate areas so that each program participant has their own personal and private living space.

The project construction will begin in mid-July and be completed by late October. For more information about Lowe’s Hometowns,

Salvation Army Press Release.