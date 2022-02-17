LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock police report said Tuesday, around noon, a driver employed by the City of Lubbock was threatened in the 1300 block of Avenue K.

A man, identified as a City of Lubbock sanitation department driver, was driving on Slide Road when he noticed someone was following him.

According to the report, the suspect made gestures, yelled and cursed as the victim continued his route. However, as the sanitation driver turned onto Quaker Avenue, the suspect continued following him and then swerved in front of him as if attempting “to force him to the side of the road.”

While this was occurring, the suspect called a city operator and said the victim was following him, made threats that he was armed and would shoot at the victim. He also said there was an infant in the vehicle with him, according to the police report.

The victim told police he went straight to his supervisor and told him what had happened because he felt threatened by the suspect.