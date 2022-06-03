LUBBOCK, Texas — There were 11 fatal crashes in Lubbock in April and May 2022, according to the Lubbock Police Department. In total, there have been 16 fatal crashes in Lubbock in the first five months of the year.

According to LPD, there were four fatal crashes in April and seven in May.

Additionally, five of the 11 crash fatalities were pedestrians, with four pedestrian deaths in May.

Two separate pedestrian deaths occurred on May 21: Ramon Ramirez, 45, died after an early morning hit-and-run in the 5000 block of Frankford, and 14-year-old Zakodi White died after a crash just before 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of 50th Street.

Three people died in crashes over a period of three days in April: on April 9, 61-year-old Fred Garza was southbound on North Ash Avenue when the SUV he was driving crashed into a concrete pillar.

On April 10, LPD said an SUV, driven by 42-year-old Esdras Amaya, was southbound on University Avenue when he crossed into the northbound lanes and struck 60-year-old Gary Boaz, who was walking in the area.

On April 11, an SUV, driven by 21-year-old Aiden Salmon, was northbound on Indiana Avenue when the SUV veered into the southbound lanes and struck a light pole at the intersection of Indiana and 50th Street. He was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

Additionally, eight people who died in crashes outside of city limits in the first five months of 2022.