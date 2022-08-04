LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock Schlotzky’s location was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.

Pictures from the inside of the restaurant, located in the 3700 block of 19th Street, showed a large amount of fire damage in the kitchen.

In July, the location was burglarized and vandalized twice. One burglary occurred July 15 and the other occurred July 17, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a police report, there were no signs of forced entry.

The owner told police the suspect stole paychecks from the owner’s desk and broke the glass on the door during the first burglary.

According to the police report, the suspect also left a note on the owner’s desk after the first burglary indicating he would return on July 17.

An image provided to EverythingLubbock.com showed a guest check form with the following text written on it: “Leave $5,000 cash on this desk overnight on the night of 7/17 if you do I will bring all your devices if you don’t you’ll regret it.”

The owners of the restaurant had motion-activated cameras installed after the first burglary. The suspect was caught on camera and was recognized by an officer as an individual walking north on Memphis Avenue earlier in the evening.

According to the police report, the suspect was described as visually disabled with a cane.

The store printed an image from a security camera of the person suspected of the two burglaries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865. Anonymous calls to Crime Line are also accepted at 806-741-1000.

