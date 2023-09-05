LUBBOCK, Texas — Schlotzsky’s located at 3715 19th Street in Lubbock announced in a press release it will host a grand re-opening celebration on Thursday

In 2022 Blair Warner, now 20, set the restaurant on fire and was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson at the Lubbock Schlotzsky’s in the 3700 block of 19th Street.

According to the release, 10% of its sales from opening day will be “donated to Saint Benedict’s Chapel, an ecumenical organization dedicated to serving Lubbock’s homeless, working poor and food insecure.”

The first 100 guests to purchase a 6-pack of Cinnabon in-store on opening day will receive a buy one entrée, get one free (BOGO) for one year, said the release. It can only be purchased at the Lubbock location and customers must have the Schlotsky’s Rewards App.

Additionally, the restaurant will offer $2.99 small Original sandwiches all day.

“We’re excited to celebrate the reopening of our Lubbock Schlotzsky’s,” franchisee Chris Lonngren expressed.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information call 806-793-5542 or visit its social media page.